Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) will post sales of $39.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.80 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $8.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 376%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $195.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $215.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $299.26 million, with estimates ranging from $287.40 million to $312.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EB traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. 1,141,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,944. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

