Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 153,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,540. The company has a market cap of $491.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

