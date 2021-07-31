Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Europcar Mobility Group (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux raised Europcar Mobility Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EURMF opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53. Europcar Mobility Group has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

