Ethverse Trading 284.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. During the last seven days, Ethverse has traded 284.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethverse has a market capitalization of $808,289.96 and $42,879.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0998 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00331700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.00787394 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,190,585 coins and its circulating supply is 8,100,411 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

