Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of ESTA stock opened at $79.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.31. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.23% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $711,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $2,082,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after purchasing an additional 290,654 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $186,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after purchasing an additional 124,799 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

