Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.23% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. Establishment Labs updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Establishment Labs stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.29. 100,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.31. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $88.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $711,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $706,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 122,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

