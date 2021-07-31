Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 2355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 505,843 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

