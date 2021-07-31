Esm Acquisition (NYSE:ESM) Trading 0.7% Higher

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 1,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 6,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71.

About Esm Acquisition (NYSE:ESM)

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

