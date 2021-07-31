Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

EBKDY has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays started coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Erste Group Bank to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Erste Group Bank to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Erste Group Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.00.

OTCMKTS EBKDY opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Erste Group Bank has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. Research analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

