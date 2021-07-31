Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dorman Products, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Dorman Products in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.52. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $101.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.79. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 22.6% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at $196,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

