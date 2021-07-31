Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stryker Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.91 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYK. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.79.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $270.94 on Thursday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The company has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $259.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Stryker by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 277,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

