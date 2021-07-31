Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,930,000 shares, a growth of 115.1% from the June 30th total of 6,940,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.42.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $30.87 on Friday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $35.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

