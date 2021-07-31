Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$170.00 at TD Securities

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EQB. BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$159.78.

Shares of EQB opened at C$150.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.70. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$73.49 and a one year high of C$153.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$137.98.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 16.9975367 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi acquired 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

