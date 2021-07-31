Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the June 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EQXWF remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,378. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

