Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $915.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $915.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s previous close.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.16.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $820.41 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $845.62. The company has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $802.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after acquiring an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equinix by 37.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,734,000 after buying an additional 305,804 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Equinix by 40.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,405,000 after buying an additional 237,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 86.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 397,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,194,000 after buying an additional 184,523 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

