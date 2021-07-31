Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Down 33.6% in July

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EPSN stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.75. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $5.28.
Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.40%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.
Epsilon Energy Company Profile
Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.
Read More: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.