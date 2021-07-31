Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Down 33.6% in July

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EPSN stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.75. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the first quarter worth $1,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epsilon Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Epsilon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 3,979 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

