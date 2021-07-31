EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Savior LLC

Savior LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 55.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after purchasing an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $195,576,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 638.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 537,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,142,000 after purchasing an additional 464,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 935.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,278,000 after purchasing an additional 342,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $559.80 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $563.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 93.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $515.59.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

