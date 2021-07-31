ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.43 ($13.45).

ENI opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €10.21. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a fifty-two week high of €10.81 ($12.72).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

