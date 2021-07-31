Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) & Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Critical Survey

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eneti and Grindrod Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grindrod Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eneti presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.70%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Grindrod Shipping.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Grindrod Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eneti and Grindrod Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.11 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.89 Grindrod Shipping $279.22 million 0.75 -$38.79 million ($1.15) -9.46

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Grindrod Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Grindrod Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69% Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A

About Eneti

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of four owned tankers, which carry petroleum products, such as petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include shipping companies, trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Singapore.

