Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energous had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 7,727.74%.

NASDAQ:WATT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. 6,586,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,220. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69. Energous has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $156.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.30.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 21,570 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $58,454.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,065.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $51,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,037 shares in the company, valued at $755,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,638 shares of company stock worth $364,416. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

