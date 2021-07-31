Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives $8.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

ENDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endo International in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, upped their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.94. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Endo International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Endo International by 568.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Endo International by 109.5% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Endo International by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.