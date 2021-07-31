Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.81%. Emergent BioSolutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:EBS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.90. The company had a trading volume of 887,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,938. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $137.61.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

