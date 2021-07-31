Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ERJ shares. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 target price on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Embraer alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 134.8% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 125.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after buying an additional 1,704,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 104.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after buying an additional 1,053,100 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth about $10,010,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth about $8,035,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.45. Embraer has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter. Embraer had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts predict that Embraer will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.