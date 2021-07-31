Ellaism (ELLA) Achieves Market Cap of $75,781.65

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $75,781.65 and approximately $37.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,393.67 or 0.05955205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00123796 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,454,895 coins and its circulating supply is 47,403,563 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

