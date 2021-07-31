Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stock Position Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,383 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $18,433,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $23.39 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.43.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

