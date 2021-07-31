Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Stock Price Up 40.4%

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST) rose 40.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 16,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 7,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELST)

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

