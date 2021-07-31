Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,417. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

