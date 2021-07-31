Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $37.45

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $37.10, with a volume of 13134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,211 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

