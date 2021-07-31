Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Friday.

Ekso Bionics stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.86. 79,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.20. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 94.26% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. Analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 9,320.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 109.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 58.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

