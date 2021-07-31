Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 69.75%.

EKSO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.86. 79,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,520. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.29. Ekso Bionics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

EKSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Ekso Bionics worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

