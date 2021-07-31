eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.90 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.74 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,244. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $362.93 million, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

