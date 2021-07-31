Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.76.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $112.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,518,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,374. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $114.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 29.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,214.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock worth $14,293,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.