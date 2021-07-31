Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

NYSE EIX traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

