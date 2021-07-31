Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,202,000 after purchasing an additional 39,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,520,528. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $220.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

