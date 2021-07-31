Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Announces Earnings Results

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. Echo Global Logistics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ECHO opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $823.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.28. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,779 shares in the company, valued at $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

