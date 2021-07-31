Eaton Vance Management Takes $2.55 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 73,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $271,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $4,007,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $4,691,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.8% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of FE opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.90. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

