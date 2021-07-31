Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

ETX stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

