Eaton Vance Management Acquires 8,034 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRE opened at $50.88 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

