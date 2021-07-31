Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Up 155.2% in July

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 155.2% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,169. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $12.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.0419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 590,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 13,188 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

