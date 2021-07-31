Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EBC traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.25. 859,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.93.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.