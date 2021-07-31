Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $18.25 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

