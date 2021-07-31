E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EONGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:EONGY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.31. 41,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.12. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

