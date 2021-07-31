E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives €11.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.28 ($13.27).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on E.On in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

FRA:EOAN traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €10.37 ($12.20). 5,298,449 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.08. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

