e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

ELF has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.56.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 230.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.26. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $641,501.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $418,146.30. Insiders sold 105,977 shares of company stock valued at $3,061,194 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

