Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 558.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%.

NYSE DX traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $17.45. 787,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,492. The stock has a market cap of $558.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.91. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.