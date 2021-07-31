Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Announces Earnings Results

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Dynatrace updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.160 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.630 EPS.

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,822. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.66, a P/E/G ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $64.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

