Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 118.1% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

