DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,333,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after buying an additional 1,668,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $108,190,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after buying an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of DD opened at $75.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

