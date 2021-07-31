Ducato Protocol Token Hits One Day Volume of $61,799.00 (DUCATO)

Ducato Protocol Token (CURRENCY:DUCATO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Ducato Protocol Token coin can currently be purchased for $9.16 or 0.00022789 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ducato Protocol Token has a total market cap of $11.72 million and $61,799.00 worth of Ducato Protocol Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ducato Protocol Token has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Ducato Protocol Token

Ducato Protocol Token (DUCATO) is a coin. Ducato Protocol Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,000 coins. Ducato Protocol Token’s official Twitter account is @DUCATO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ducato Protocol Token is ducato.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DUCATO is Hybrid DeFi 2.0 that combines the advantages of existing CeFi and DeFi, providing reliability, speed, and decentralized stability through high liquidity and blockchain-backed smart contracts. Therefore, it can be used in various situations. “

