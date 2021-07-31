DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $128.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.71.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $91.38 and a 52-week high of $121.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after buying an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.